YEA NETWORKS has signed GREG BEHARRELL for the national syndication of THE GREG BEHARRELL SHOW. The show will be available for all rock formats.

“This partnership with YEA NETWORKS and THE GREG BEHARRELL SHOW is truly a travesty,” BEHARRELL said, clearly unaware of the word’s meaning, ”I think of my radio show as a recipe -- take one part fun, add a dash of the unexpected, a dollop of excitement, a pinch of kindness, a cup of whimsy, a smidgen of laughter, a spoonful of smiles, a sprinkle of [additional 47 “ingredients” of this recipe have been redacted for the purposes of this press release].”

YEA NETWORKS Pres. SHAWN NUNN added, “If you didn’t know before, GREG BEHARRELL is one unique character, which only makes his show that much better! As a network, we’ve primarily focused on female audiences, but when a talent like Greg wants to partner with you, how can you say no?”

