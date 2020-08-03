New Logo & All

It's like handing the keys to the city over when they rename the station after you, right?

Well that's what's happened at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KBKS/SEATTLE which has changed monikers from KISS 106.1 to JUBAL 106.1 in honor of new morning star JUBAL's arrival sometime this month (NET NEWS 7/27).

And while we are at it, here is a reminder that JUBAL has some juicy openings on his staff (NET NEWS 7/30)... applications for two on-air personalities and one producer for his new show are being accepted now at PickMeJubal@gmail.com for these equal opportunity posts.

« see more Net News