Names Dr. Maurice Stinnett Head Of Global Equity

WARNER MUSIC GROUP adds Dr. MAURICE STINNETT in the senior management role of Head of Global Equity, Diversity & Inclusion. STINNETT was most recently VP/Diversity, Inclusion, and Culture at BSE GLOBAL.

In his new post, STINNETT will spearhead WMG’s equity initiatives, implementing tailored strategies and programs designed to cultivate a diverse and inclusive company culture.

“The past two months have seen an unprecedented reckoning in the fight against systemic racism and injustice. We’re committed to lasting change throughout our company and in our industry at large,” said CEO STEVE COOPER. “MAURICE brings impressive knowledge, experience, and passion to this important new post. He will be a dynamic leader who will hold us accountable to our promises and be a credible voice both within our company and in the global music community."

