On The Noles Network

COX MEDIA GROUP Sports WOKV-A (ESPN 690)/JACKSONVILLE has joined the FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY football and men's basketball radio networks in a deal with rights holder LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE's SEMINOLE SPORTS NETWORK.

“Aligning with the NOLES further cements ESPN 690 as the premier sports radio brand in JACKSONVILLE,” said CMG JACKSONVILLE VP/GM KATIE REID. “It also shows our commitment to serving our listeners and advertisers with quality sports content.”

“Partnering with the SEMINOLE SPORTS NETWORK from LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE on ESPN 690 is a perfect fit,” added ESPN 690 Dir./Branding and Programming NICK FIGUEREDO. “We are very excited to be the JACKSONVILLE home for the FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES football and men’s basketball teams, and we think our listeners will be as well!”

