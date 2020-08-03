Music Deals

SNAPCHAT users will be able to add licensed music to its short-form videos under deals parent company SNAP has reached with label partners, reports VARIETY.

The move with licensing deals reached with WARNER MUSIC GROUP, WARNER CHAPPELL, UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBISHING GROUP, the NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHERS' ASSOCIATION, and MERKIN, gives SNAPCHAT users music access similar to that of competing service TIKTOK. The deal is being tested in AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND TODAY (8/3), with expansion to more English-language markets this FALL.

« see more Net News