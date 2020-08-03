LOCASH

Congratulations to WHEELHOUSE RECORDS’ LOCASH, who sit in the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with their current hit, "One Big Country Song."

Kudos to BBR MUSIC GROUP EVP JON LOBA and SVP/National Promotion CARSON JAMES; WHEELHOUSE RECORDS VP/Promotion KEN TUCKER; BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON; WHEELHOUSE Director of National Promotion JENNIFER SHAFFER; WHEELHOUSE Dirs./Regional Promotion CAIT GORDON, BRITTANY PELLEGRINO-PITTMAN and KENDRA WHITEHEAD; and BBR MUSIC GROUP Mgr./Secondary Promotion MATTHEW HOLMBERG and Coord./Promotion ASHLEY WOJCINSKI.

