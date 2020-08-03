Back

RICK WATSON's "BIG DAWG SPORTS TALK" has returned to VIRGINIA's NEW RIVER VALLEY radio after a ten year absence, reports the ROANOKE TIMES. The show, produced and co-hosted by LOGAN BROWN, will air 6-9a (ET) on MONTICELLO MEDIA News-Talk WRAD-A-F-W278AJ/RADFORD, VA.

WATSON continues as Dir./Broadcasting for RADFORD UNIVERSITY and the radio voice of the school's athletic programs.

