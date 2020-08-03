Bryant

JIM BRYANT is exiting HUBBARD RADIO and the President post at the company's 2060 DIGITAL division, and SVP/Digital Sales Strategy and 2060 DIGITAL GM STEVE GOLDSTEIN has been tapped to take over BRYANT's duties.

BRYANT, the former VP/Market Manager of HUBBARD's CINCINNATI cluster, said, “I’m an entrepreneur at heart and feel like we’ve now built the business to a day-to-day operating level. My goal was to build the business, and I think we did that ... and, quite honestly, 44 years in this business is about as much fun as one guy can handle. I appreciate the huge vote of confidence GINNY MORRIS and HUBBARD RADIO afforded me, allowing me to stretch out, take smart chances, and surround myself with the terrific talent required to keep moving this business forward.”

“Twelve years ago we began to fill a void in the CINCINNATI market by offering radio clients social media management services,” added BRYANT. “In 2012 we branded ourselves 2060 DIGITAL, and since that time we’ve grown into a company that offers clients a full complement of digital marketing solutions.”

EVP/CFO DAVE BESTLER said, “There is no way our digital platform would be where it is today without JIM. His vision and leadership have made 2060 DIGITAL one of the leading digital agencies in each of our radio markets. During the past two years, JIM has focused on expanding 2060 DIGITAL services beyond our radio footprint to new markets, including INDIANAPOLIS, NASHVILLE, DETROIT and COLUMBUS. His vision has come to life and we look forward to continuing to grow the 2060 business on top of the strong foundation that JIM built.”

Chair/CEO GINNY MORRIS said, “JIM’s contributions and leadership in both the radio and digital portions of our company have been plentiful and appreciated over the years. We thank him sincerely.”

« see more Net News