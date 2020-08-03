Matt Berninger (Photo Credit: Jeff Salem)

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING announces a new deal with MATT BERNINGER, front man of the indie rock band THE NATIONAL. The new worldwide deal will cover BERNINGER’s solo works and projects outside THE NATIONAL.

BERNINGER's first solo record and is set to be released OCTOBER 2nd via CONCORD RECORDS/BOOK RECORDS. The album was produced by STAX RECORDS legend, BOOKER T. JONES.

"We are so honored to begin working with MATT BERNINGER at this point in his career, on the eve of the release of his first solo album, Serpentine Prison,” said CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING SVP Of A&R/Artist Relations TOM DESAVIA. “MATT remains one of the most distinctive songwriters in contemporary popular music; subversively literary, unapologetically steeped in melodic tradition, yet unpredictable in his approach. We are all beyond thrilled that MATT has joined the CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING family."

