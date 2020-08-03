New Deal With The Orchard

BLACK TIE RECORDS, a NEW YORK-based independent label has signed a two-year global distribution deal with SONY's THE ORCHARD. BLACK TIE RECORDS, founded in 2011, is primarily a Hip Hop label that also specializes in R&B and Pop music.

BLACK TIE RECORDS CEO DAVID M. GREENBERG commented, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with THE ORCHARD. This was a logical next step for us as we look to grow our market share in the next few years. This deal with THE ORCHARD will allow us to reach audiences like never before. With offices around the globe, and the support of SONY MUSIC, THE ORCHARD as a company offers a business proposition like no other. There is no better place for BLACK TIE RECORDS."

BLACK TIE RECORDS EVP/A&R WILL HARRIS added, "Our distribution deal with THE ORCHARD will allow us to push our artists and our records harder and farther than ever before. I’m excited for what comes next."

« see more Net News