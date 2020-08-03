Fundraiser

ENTERCOM's LOS ANGELES cluster is launching a fundraiser for needy students and families in the LOS ANGELES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT. “RADIO.COM’s Feed Our Families” is a month-long text-to-donate campaign airing TODAY through AUGUST 28th on Adult Hits KCBS-F (93.1 JACK FM), Urban AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE), Top 40 KAMP-F (97.1 AMP RADIO), Classic Hits KRTH (K-EATH 101), Alternative KROQ, and News KNX-A, benefitting LAUSD's 63 Grab & Go Food Centers, which offer meals to those in need.

“Schools are a primary source of meals not only for many students but for their family members as well,” said ENTERCOM Regional Pres. JEFF FEDERMAN. “We’re delighted to partner with LOS ANGELES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT to amplify our stations’ collective voice so no child or family member in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA goes hungry during these unstable times. We look forward to actively promoting the organization’s selfless efforts over the next month and using our platforms to serve our communities.”



“Today we’ll pass another milestone in our food relief program -- 50 million meals,” said LAUSD Superintendent AUSTIN BEUTNER. “The need continues and so will our efforts until students can return to schools. That will take money and while we’ve raised more than $20 million from businesses and individuals, there’s still a gap. I’m grateful for all who are part of this effort as we are truly in this together.”

