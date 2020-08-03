Rowe

PIEDMONT BROADCASTING CORPORATION Country WAKG/DANVILLE, VA MD/midday host ALAN ROWE passed away JULY 23rd at the age of 66. ROWE was diagnosed with cancer approximately three weeks before his passing.

ROWE spent part of his career at WDVA/DANVILLE and WYPR/BALTIMORE before joining WAKG in 1992. He started as the station’s MD and nighttime air personality, then moved into middays for over 25 years. In the last two years, ROWE also hosted on sister Classic Hits WBTM.

View the station's video tribute to ROWE here. A memorial service will be held on AUGUST 13th at NORRIS FUNERAL HOME, MT. HEROMON CHAPEL in DANVILLE, VA at 6p (ET).

"ALAN was a wealth of knowledge about all music," according to a post on the station's FACEBOOK page. "He could remember dates and times, and names of producers, band members, and record labels from any genre. We always joked at the station that if we were ever on a music game show and got to phone a friend, it would be ALAN."

« see more Net News