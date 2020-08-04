McDaniel (Photo: Jeffrey Watts / WAMU)

ROBERTFEDER.COM is reporting that the appointment of AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON Chief Content Officer ANDI MCDANIEL as CEO of CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA (NET NEWS 5/20) may be on hold after questions about how she dealt with sexual misconduct allegations against then-WAMU reporter MARTIN DI CARO arose in a report at WAMU sister DCist.com.

FEDER reports that CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA Chair BRYAN TRAUBERT told staff that the appointment is being reviewed by a committee looking “to ascertain the facts and to inform how we move forward with the CEO role... We understand it is our responsibility to bring in a leader who has trust and credibility, and who will continue to build a culture that is welcoming, diverse and inclusive where all staff can thrive.”

MCDANIEL was slated to fill the CEO post, left vacant by the departure of GOLI SHEIKHOLESLAMI for NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO earlier this year, on SEPTEMBER 28th. CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA operates News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO, Urban Alternative WBEW/CHESTERTON, IN-WBEZ-HD2/CHICAGO (VOCALO 89.5), WBEZ simulcaster WBEQ/MORRIS, IL, and a podcast unit.

