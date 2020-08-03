Pandemic Listening

WESTWOOD ONE's latest weekly corporate blog post pulls data from EDISON RESEARCH's second quarter Share of Ear study to assert that the COVID-19 pandemic had "little" effect on audio listening and "did not undermine" AM/FM's leading share of ad-supported audio.

The post by Insights Mgr. BRITTANY FAISON notes that according to the study, AM/FM represents 76% of time spent with ad-supported audio among persons 18+, stable from 2019's 78%. In addition, AM/FM remained in the lead for in-car listening as driving mileage rebounded in MAY, with AM/FM accounting for 87% of listening to ad-supported audio in the car.

As for SPOTIFY and PANDORA, the study found streaming audio growth coming out of owned music's share of listening, and podcasts have tripled in share since 2016, 4% to 11%.

Read the post here.

