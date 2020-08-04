THE SONGWRITER AGENCY has been relaunched by music industry veterans PAUL COMPTON and RANDY HARRELL. The new client roster includes COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAMER DON SCHLITZ, LONESTAR frontman RICHIE MCDONALD, former LITTLE TEXAS leader TIM RUSHLOW, hit songwriter THOM SHEPHERD, and Latin songwriter ELSTEN TORRES. Additional signings to the agency roster will be announced in the coming weeks.

The booking agency focuses on representing Country, Pop and Latin songwriters and artist in traditional music venues, private occasions, corporate events and virtual performances. Additionally, THE SONGWRITER AGENCY and sister company THE COUNTRY AGENCY offer negotiation, talent buying and talent selling services for a variety of concerts and events.

