August 24-25

ANDREW MCMAHON announces two NEW JERSEY DRIVE-IN LIVE AT MONMOUTH PARK NEDERLANDER CONCERTS at MONMOUTH PARK in OCEANPORT on AUGUST 24-25. The shows celebrate the 15th Anniversary of the JACK’S MANNEQUIN album, "Everything In Transit, which he will play from start to finish plus other popular songs from his SOMETHING CORPORATE days. There will be a maximum of four occupants permitted per vehicle. Tickets go on sale this FRIDAY, AUGUST 7th.

Last month MCMAHON kicked off the anniversary celebration by playing three sold-out drive-in concerts (JULY 10-12) in ORANGE COUNTY, CA presented by NEDERLANDER CONCERTS. Due to overwhelming demand for the shows, a live stream was made available for THE JULY 11th concert, which was watched by over 4,000 fans. The concerts have already raised over $20,000 on behalf of MCMAHON’S DEAR JACK FOUNDATION to help the physical and emotional needs of young adult cancer patients and survivors.

DRIVE-IN LIVE STARRING ANDREW MCMAHON concerts benefit the nonprofit COUNT BASIE CENTER FOR THE ARTS. Find more info at thebasie.org/drivein.

