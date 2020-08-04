Neil Young (Photo:Tinseltown/Shutterstock)

ROLLING STONE is reporting that legendary rocker NEIL YOUNG has posted a lawsuit against President DONALD TRUMP’s campaign on his ARCHIVES website, claiming TRUMP and his campaign don't have proper license to play his songs “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk” at his campaign rallies. The copyright infringement lawsuit was filed in NEW YORK federal court.

YOUNG’s lawsuit states: “The Campaign does not now have, and did not at the time of the TULSA rally, have a license or Plaintiff’s permission to play the two Songs [‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ and ‘Devil’s Sidewalk’] at any public political event.” YOUNG is seeking “statutory damages in the maximum amount allowed for willful copyright infringement.”

The suit also claims that the TRUMP campaign “willfully ignored [YOUNG] telling it not to play the Songs and willfully proceeded to play the Songs despite its lack of a license and despite its knowledge that a license is required to do so.” The YOUNG suit did acknowledge that following the first issue over the usage of “Rockin’ in the Free World” in 2015, “the Campaign issued a statement stating that it had procured a license to do so, thus acknowledging that it knew a license is required.”

A "Political Entities License" is available via publishing giant BMI, which authorizes the public performance of over 15 million songs in BMI’s catalogue at campaign events. Artists can work with BMI to remove their songs like THE ROLLING STONES did recently after TRUMP played “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” at the TULSA rally.

The ROLLING STONE post says YOUNG’s suit doesn't mention the BMI "Political Entities License," because it’s possible “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk” are not covered under that, which would mean the TRUMP campaign would need a different license to play them. Neither song appears in a search of BMI’s catalogue of songs.

