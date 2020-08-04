Kristen Mulderig (Photo: Andrew Stuart)

THE RICK SALES ENTERTAINMENT GROUP Founder/CEO RICK SALES has announced that KRISTEN MULDERIG has been named President of the Company. MULDERIG, who joined RSE 20 years ago as a junior manager, will now oversee the running of the company, supervise all staff, and be involved in the career management of the company's entire roster including SLAYER, GHOST, MASTODON, GOJIRA, DALLON WEEKES and his group iDKHOW, and new signing TWIN TEMPLE.

"KRISTEN is a natural leader and a skilled executive," said SALES, who as CEO, will continue his involvement in strategizing, planning and developing artists' careers. "Her ability to navigate both the artists' and the business worlds is exceptional, and on top of that, KRISTEN is a genuinely nice person. I think she's uniquely qualified for this position, and we're lucky to have her."

MULDERIG said, "RSE is a boutique management company and we want to keep it that way. RICK and I very much agree that what is most important to us is providing our artists with the best services possible. We stay true to our word when we say we'll deliver something for our artists, and that's in part because we can make decisions without having to navigate a corporate structure."

MULDERIG began her career with an internship at EPIC RECORDS that led to her first full-time job as an assistant at CONCRETE MANAGEMENT in 1996, where she worked closely with artists ANTHRAX and MINISTRY. SALES was looking to expand his company and bring on a day-to-day manager, and after an interview with MULDERIG at SXSW, she got the job and moved to L.A. in 2000.

SALES has transferred more and more responsibility for the operation of the company to MULDERIG; she co-managed SLAYER and BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, and in 2011, signed the rock band GHOST to the roster, helping to propel them to sold-out arena tours, three #1 Rock singles, and a GRAMMY Award.

« see more Net News