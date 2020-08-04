The Rod Ryan Show Cares

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ)/HOUSTON morning show THE ROD RYAN SHOW has partnered for the 11th year with HOUSTON CHILDREN's CHARITY to raise money for their BACK TO SCHOOL PROGRAM. THE ROD RYAN SHOW CARES FOUNDATION is dedicated through the generosity of its listeners help under-served children in HOUSTON start the new school year with a new backpack and supplies. THE ROD RYAN SHOW CARES FOUNDATION has given out over 30,000 Backpacks with supplies to date.

KTBZ PD ELLIOTT WOOD said, "Who knows if the kids will be back in school or learning from home. Once thing is certain: they will need supplies."

THE ROD RYAN SHOW CARES FOUNDATION is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to helping and assisting those in the HOUSTON area. Check out the swag offered here with all proceeds going to backpacks program.

