Dozens Are Out

ALL ACCESS has heard that dozens of furloughed ALPHA MEDIA employees are now no longer with the company due to COVID-19 economic issues.

The furloughs began APRIL 15th, and the departures affect a large percentage of ALPHA MEDIA's markets in multiple departments including programming, on-air, promotions, sales, IT and human resources.

Anyone looking to get themselves listed as available on NET NEWS, please send your name, position and contact info by clicking here.

