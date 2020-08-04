Schiller (Photo: Apple)

Longtime APPLE Chief Marketing Officer PHIL SCHILLER is stepping aside to become an APPLE Fellow and is being replaced by VP/Worldwide Product Marketing GREG (JOZ) JOSWIAK, who will take the title of SVP/Worldwide Marketing. SCHILLER has been with APPLE since 1987; he will continue to report to CEO TIM COOK and will lead the App Store and events department.

“PHIL has helped make APPLE the company it is today and his contributions are broad, vast, and run deep. In this new role he will continue to provide the incredible thought partnership, and guidance that have defined his decades at APPLE,” said COOK. “JOZ’s many years of leadership in the Product Marketing organization make him perfectly suited to this new role and will ensure a seamless transition at a moment when the team is engaged in such important and exciting work. I’m thrilled that the whole executive team will benefit from his collaboration, ideas, and energy.”

“It has been a dream come true for me to work at APPLE, on so many products I love, with all of these great friends -- STEVE (JOBS), TIM, and so many more,” said SCHILLER. “I first started at APPLE when I was 27, this year I turned 60 and it is time for some planned changes in my life. I’ll keep working here as long as they will have me, I bleed six colors, but I also want to make some time in the years ahead for my family, friends, and a few personal projects I care deeply about.”

