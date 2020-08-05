Borneman

JAM MEDIA SOLUTIONS, LLC has named PAMAL BROADCASTING COO STEVE BORNEMAN as COO, based in NORTH CAROLINA and reporting to Pres./CEO JONATHAN MASON.

BORNEMAN is the former Pres./GM of WABC-A and WPLJ/NEW YORK, Station Manager at WOR-A/NEW YORK, and GM at SHAMROCK COMMUNICATIONS' SCRANTON-WILKES BARRE cluster.

“I am excited to work with STEVE again,” said MASON. “We worked together at 77 WABC in New York. STEVE is one of the best operators in radio and an amazing human being! JAM MEDIA SOLUTIONS, LLC is excited to welcome him to the family and we look forward to winning with him!”

BORNEMAN said, “I am looking forward to joining the JAM MEDIA team! In both markets we have heritage brands that are staples in the community. I am excited to play a role in their future success.”

JAM owns Country WCMS (BIG 94.5)/HATTERAS, NC; Hot AC WCXL (BEACH 104)/KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC; Triple A WVOD (99.1 THE SOUND)/MANTEO, NC; News-Talk WZPR/NAGS HEAD, NC; Rock KMCS (93.1 THE BUZZ) and Ag News-Classic Country KWPC-A-K236CF/MUSCATINE, IA; OBXTODAY.COM; and THE VOICE OF MUSCATINE newspaper.

