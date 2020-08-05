Tim Dancy Passes Away

Former EDMONTON OILERS and SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS and EDMONTON ESKIMOS play-by-play voice and CHED-A/EDMONTON personality TIM DANCY passed away after a battle with cancer at 68, reports GLOBAL NEWS.

Most recently a sportscaster for SHAW CABLE in EDMONTON since 1986, DANCY began his career as a sportscaster at CJGX-A/YORKTON, SK, moving on to serve as Sports Dir. at CKRD-A/RED DEER, AB and calling the CFL's ROUGHRIDERS road games at CKCK-A/REGINA, SK, then, after a brief stint at the CBC's CBX-A/EDMONTON, joined then-independent CITV (TV)/EDMONTON in 1978 as Sports Dir., where he called OILERS and ESKIMOS games. He moved on to CKRM-A/REGINA, SK to call the ROUGHRIDERS games again in 1983-86 before returning to EDMONTON at cable's QCTV in 1987.

