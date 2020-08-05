Up For Q2

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. second quarter 2020 revenue rose 40.9% year-to-year to $ 914,633,000, boosted by the addition of the former TRIBUNE MEDIA broadcast properties (including News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO, NEXSTAR's only radio property). Net income also rose 38.7% to $98,141,000. WGN radio's financial performance is not broken out in the company's financial releases.

Chairman/Pres./CEO PERRY A. SOOK pointed to same-station increases in television advertising revenue and distribution fee revenue and "proven operating and expense management disciplines" resulting in the net income increase and record second quarter broadcast cash flow, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. He also noted that NEXSTAR "sequential month over month improvement in our same-station core advertising revenue performance from APRIL to MAY, and from MAY to JUNE."

Digital revenue, however, declined 17%, which SOOK attrubuted to "softer local customer buying trends related to the COVID-19 pandemic," although he added that digital profitability rose year-to-year and digital engagement trends were "up significantly."

