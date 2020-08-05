Good Night

ACAST is debuting a new podcast on the topic of sleep. "SLEEP SUCCESS" is hosted by sleep specialist Dr. MICHAEL BREUS, Ph.D. and produced by MICHAEL MANDT, with guests including STEVE AOKI, PARIS HILTON, ARIANA HUFFINGTON, KEVIN LOVE, MONTEL WILLIAMS, astronaut MICHAEL LÓPEZ-ALEGRÍA, and DR. OZ, on whose show BREUS serves on the clinical advisory board. New episodes will post weekly on WEDNESDAYS, with the first three posting TODAY (8/5).

“We’re living through stressful and uncertain times, and many of us are quite literally faced with sleepless nights that lead to a host of other serious health issues,” said BREUS, who is promoted as "The Sleep Doctor." “SLEEP SUCCESS is a continuation of my mission to help people all over the world overcome one of the most frustrating and unforgiving challenges we each face: the challenge of getting a good night’s rest. We are going to learn what everyone does and adopt what works for my listeners!”



ACAST Content Development Mgr. REBECCA STEINBERG added, “Sleep is on everyone’s mind. For many of us — those with anxiety, with restless children, or with quarantine fatigue -- it’s ever elusive. When ACAST had the opportunity to partner with Dr. BREUS, a world-renowned sleep expert, and offer listeners this podcast, we jumped at the chance.



“On the podcast, Dr. BREUS makes the topic of sleep engaging through expert storytelling and fascinating interviews. Listening to SLEEP SUCCESS is like having your own personal sleep coach in your ear.”

