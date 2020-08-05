COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA raised $1,505,975 for the AFLAC CANCER AND BLOOD DISORDERS CENTER of CHILDREN'S HEALTHCARE OF ATLANTA in its two-day 20th Annual Care-a-Thon event. This year's version saw station personalities interviewing patients and families via video and phone rather than in person. Among special guests were Governor BRIAN KEMP and his wife MARTY, JOHN SMOLTZ, and more.

“We are grateful to 95.5 WSB and their listeners for another incredible Care-a-Thon. This year, as we celebrate our 20th anniversary during challenging times, the 95.5 WSB hosts, their staff and listeners came together to raise more than $1.5M to benefit the patients and families of the AFLAC CANCER AND BLOOD DISORDERS CENTER,” said CHILDREN'S HEALTHCARE OF ATLANTA Interim Foundation President ROB BENTLEY. “Over the past 20 years the 95.5 WSB Care-a-Thon has raised more than $26M to benefit research, the fellowship program and family support services at the AFLAC CANCER CENTER. We are deeply appreciative of WSB for their continued support of the thousands of patients and families we serve each year.”

“Our entire team is so thankful for the phenomenal support we have received from our loyal listeners who continue to give to the Care-a-Thon, and all of our community service efforts at 95.5 WSB, year after year,” said Director of Branding & Programming DREW ANDERSSEN. “This year’s fundraiser is one we’ll never forget because of the incredible financial strain coronavirus presented to our community of donors. I’m tremendously proud of the teams at 95.5 WSB and CHILDREN’S HEALTHCARE OF ATLANTA for their work adapting this year’s effort to become ‘virtual’ as a result of the pandemic.”

