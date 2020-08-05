Exclusive Day 3 Analysis From Research Director, Inc.

Summertime and the living is … strange. Still, despite all the weirdness in the world, the reality of radio ratings marches ever on. That’s why you have the Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. and our socially distant compadres from XTRENDS to cut through the clutter to expose the raw truth of what NIELSEN has wrought. This is our third – and final – pass at the JULY data. This one ran from 6/18-7/15 and featured a somewhat different holiday weekend plus the usual pandemic madness.

MIAMI-FT. LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: The Hot Streak Continues

This was the third straight 6+ victory lap for COX MEDIA GROUP Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105FM) (8.4-7.9). COX MEDIA GROUP AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) remained at #2 (6.8-7.0). The station also moved back to #1 in cume (698,000-755,000) – an increase of 8.2%. The market actually declined in this area by 0.2%. UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5) repeated at #3 but with its lowest share since the lords were leaping off tall buildings (6.0-5.6). It was forced to share that space with SBS Spanish Contemporary WCMQ (Z92.3), which stepped up from #4 (5.7-5.6). ENTERCOM AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) returned at #5 as it lost some of last month’s increase (5.5-5.1).

There was a bit of shuffling but the top five 25-54 contained the same members as last month. WHQT was off slightly as it repeated at #1. WCMQ stepped up to #2, also with a slight loss, while WFEZ slipped to #3, thus ending a two-book surge. WAMR moved up to #4 with a slight loss and WLYF stepped down to #5 with its lowest mark since SEPTEMBER. Making a strong bid to join the top-five club was iHEARTMEDIA Urban WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT), which jumped from #10 to #6 with its best showing in over a year.

No change atop the 18-34 leaderboard as COX MEDIA GROUP Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ) was victorious for the eighth book in a row. WMIB stepped up to #2 but was still over a share and a half off the lead. A flat WCMQ was up to #3 while WFEZ took two steps forward to #4 with a solid increase. WHQT fell three places to #5 with its lowest share since MARCH while ENTERCOM Top 40/R WPOW (POWER 96) dipped to #6 as it returned about half of last month’s big increase.

WHQT was flat 18-49 but that was good enough to keep the station in first place. An equally flat WFEZ moved up to #2 while WMIB was up three slots to #3 with its best performance since NOVEMBER. WEDR repeated at #4 with a slight increase while WCMQ fell to #5 with a modest loss. WLYF dropped to #6 with its lowest total in over a year and was tied with WAMR.

SEATTLE-TACOMA: Can We Talk?

It’s not like this market has been devoid of huge events. For the fifth straight survey, BONNEVILLE Talk KIRO-F was #1 6+ (7.1-7.1). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK was #2 for the fourth book in a row (6.7-6.3). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJR-F (95.7 THE JET) soared from a tie at #6 to #3 with its best book in over a year (4.8-5.5). The station also landed in the top cume spot with an increase of 21.2% (500,700-608,300). The market gained 3.5% in cume. UNIVERSITY OF

WASHINGTON N/T KUOW repeated at #4 (5.1-5.4) while ENTERCOM Active Rock KISW moved up to #5 with its largest share in over a year (4.6-5.2). HUBBARD Top 40/M KQMV (MOVIN 92.5) slipped to #6 with its lowest total in over a year (5.0-4.9) and was joined by SINCLAIR News KOMO-A, which advanced from a tie at #8 (4.6-4.9). The soothing sounds of CLASSICAL RADIO INC. Classical KING slid to #8 (5.3-4.4).

After a short hiatus, KQMV was back on top 25-54 with a modest increase. KISW stepped up to a pretty close #2 with a small gain. KUOW was up two places to #3 with a strong gain while ENTERCOM Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END) repeated at #4 with a slight loss. ENTERCOM Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF) loped from a tie at #10 to #5 with its best outing in over a year. KJR-F was up six spaces to #6 as it ended a two-book slide. HUBBARD Country KNUC (98.9 THE BULL), which rocketed to first place last month, dropped to #12 this time.

The 18-34 arena had a bit of an edge as three of the top four stations were rock related. KISW repeated at #1 but with its best book in over a year. KNDD was up to #2 with a small gain but trailed its cluster bro by over a share and a half. KQMV slipped to #3 with its smallest share in over a year while KZOK was up three places to #4 with a solid increase. KING dipped to #5 with a large loss. Last month HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9) and KUOW were tied at #5. They fell to #6 and #13, respectively.

KISW was again #1 18-49 with another one of those “best book in over a year” type performances. KQMV remained #2 with a modest increase while KNDD stepped up to #3 with a small gain. A flat KZOK moved up to #4 while KUOW advanced three spaces to #5. KJR-F jetted – see what we did there – from #13 to #6. Last month KNUC charged from #16 to #3. This time it was back at #16.

DETROIT: Cruisin’ With The Classics

Once again BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX was #1 6+ and by a wide margin (6.7-7.3). ENTERCOM Country WYCD was up to #2 with its highest share in over a year (5.0-6.0) while ENTERCOM News WWJ-A remained at #3 (5.4-5.5). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKQI (CHANNEL 955) stepped up to #4 with its best outing since MARCH (4.9-5.4). It was just ahead of iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX 92.3), which dropped to #5 (5.5-5.3). ENTERCOM Classic Hits WOMC dipped to #6 (4.9-5.1). iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC continued to lead in cume (748,400-831,100) – an increase of 11.1%. The market was basically flat with a decline of 0.1%. WNIC is also on a three-book surge (4.3-4.7), which has taken the station from #11 to #7.

WCSX had its best 25-54 book in over a year to move back to first place for the first time in exactly a year. BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF dipped to #2 as its two-book run at #1 came to an end. WKQI was up to #3 with a strong increase while iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB slipped to #4 despite a slight gain. WYCD stepped up to #5 with a solid increase while BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) slid to #7 as it ended a two-book surge.

WKQI had a huge 18-34 share increase, which kept the station in first place for the third book in a row. WJLB stood alone at a somewhat distant #2 despite getting back most of last month’s big loss. WYCD was up slightly but still stepped down to #3. CUMULUS Hot AC WDVD was up two places to #4 with its best showing since OCTOBER. It was joined by WRIF, which stepped up from #5 with a solid gain. CUMULUS Country WDRQ was not far behind as it advanced to #6 with its best book in over a year. WGPR INC. Urban WGPR (HOT 107.5) fell from #4 to a tie at #10.

For the first time since FEBRUARY, WKQI was #1 18-49 thanks to a large increase. WRIF dropped back to #2 and was tied with its older cluster bro WCSX, which moved up a spot. WJLB repeated at #4 with a small increase while WYCD stood alone at #5 with a small gain. WMGC stepped down to #6 with a small loss and was tied with WDVD.

PHOENIX: It’s So Easy

Pandemic, schmandemic. iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ continued to dominate the 6+ arena (7.6-7.1). The station continued as the cume leader even though it was off by 5.0% (856,100-813,500). The market was down by 0.8%. HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX was up to #2 (6.2-5.9), which pushed iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) downhill to #3 (6.3-5.7). ENTERCOM Classic Hits KOOL (94.5 KOOL FM) chilled at #4 (5.1-5.4). BONNEVILLE Talk KTAR was up to #5 (4.6-4.7). ENTRAVISION Regional Mexican KLNZ (LA TRICOLOR 103.5) fell to #9 with its lowest share since FEBRUARY (4.8-4.2).

Rock music led the way 25-54 as HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD was back on top with its best air guitar solo since AUGUST. KSLX ended its two-book run at #1 and dipped to #2 with a small loss. KYOT was solid as a rock at #3 with a small loss while KLNZ dropped to #4 with its lowest mark since FEBRUARY. It was joined in that moment by iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KZZP (104.7 KISS FM), which rose from #7 with a solid increase. iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX was a beat behind at #6 with a small loss while KESZ dropped to #8 with its smallest share in over a year.

KZZP had a great book – its best since FEBRUARY – which propelled the station to #1 18-34. KLNZ had its two-book reign come to an end as it slipped to #2 while losing a rather large chunk of share. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9) advanced six spaces to #3 with its best book since JANUARY. HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (93.3 ALT AZ) slipped to #4 with a small loss and was tied with KNIX, which moved up from a tie at #6 with a slight increase. KYOT stepped down to #6 with a small loss while KUPD fell to a tie at #7 with its lowest total in over a year.

Though KLNZ landed its lowest share since FEBRUARY, the station captured the 18-49 flag for the fifth book in a row. KUPD was up two slots to #2 and was closing in fast on the market leader. KZZP was up from a tie at #7 to #3 with a solid increase while KYOT slid to #4 as it returned most of last month’s big gain. KESZ dropped down to #5 with its lowest mark since SEPTEMBER while KDKB landed at #6 with a small loss.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL: Five For Fighting

The top five 6+ stations were exactly where we found them last time. HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95) was #1 for the third book in a row (7.5-8.1). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) was again #2 with its best Frosty-free share in one year (7.3-7.5). The station also remained the cume leader with an increase of 6.9% (737,100-788,200). The market grew by 0.6%. MPR N/T KNOW was steady at #3 (7.0-7.0) while CUMULUS Classic Rock KQRS repeated at #4 (6.6-6.4). Repeating at #5 was CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X), which was at its highest point in over a year (5.9-6.3). Not far behind was UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST.PAUL Christian Contemporary KTIS, which moved up to #6 (5.5-6.2).

The 25-54 race got a little hotter. KXXR won for the fourth book in a row with a small increase but #2 KQQL closed to within less than half a share with its best Frosty-free performance in over a year. ENTERCOM Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) stepped up to #3 with a slight increase. Last month KSTP and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KDWB were tied at #7. Both stations had solid increases, remained an item, and moved up to #4. iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (K-FAN) slid to #6 with a modest loss and was tied with KTIS, which advanced from #9. KQRS saw its four-book surge come to an end as it fell to #8.

How dominant is KXXR 18-34? Well, we’ll tell you. The station had its fourth straight double-digit book and was at its highest point since AUGUST. KSTP was up to #2 with its best outing since MARCH yet the two stations were about three and a half shares apart. KZJK moved up to #3 with a strong increase while KDWB advanced to #4 with its best showing since MARCH. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KTCZ (CITIES 97.1) leapt six spaces to #5 with easily its largest share in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102) and MPR AAA KCMP fell out of the top five and landed together at #6.

KXXR hit double digits 18-49 for the first time since AUGUST to cop its sixth demo win in a row. KQQL repeated at #2 with its best Frosty-free share in over a year. KSTP stepped up to #3 with a solid gain. That left KZJK, which had a slightly less solid increase, behind at #4. KFXN dropped to #5 and was just ahead of KDWB, which was up to #6 with its best book since FEBRUARY.

Limping to the finish line, that concludes our look at the JULY 2020 survey. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. wish you well and will be back in a month.

