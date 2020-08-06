Charese Fruge, Ali Mac

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE gets the lowdown on waking up JACKSONVILLE from WEZI (EASY 102.9) morning host ALI MAC.

Discussing flying solo for the first time in the most important daypart MAC said, “I’ve always worked in an ensemble cast situation with morning drive. When I made the move to JACKSONVILLE and EASY 102.9, I knew I’d be taking on a brand new challenge I haven’t experienced yet.” “I’m now a solo morning show host, on a newer station, and I don’t have a co-host to endorse me and let the listeners know it’s cool to like me. It’s completely up to me to win over each and every person in JACKSONVILLE and it’s a huge challenge that I’m loving!"

Every week in ALL ACCESS CHARESE FRUGE touches base with one of our businesses most fearless females, from household names to up-and-comers.

