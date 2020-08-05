Rough Q2

With live concert events sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic, LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT saw second quarter 2020 overall revenues plummet 98% year-to-year from $3.2 billion to $74.1 million, with concert revenues down 95% to $141.8 million and sponsorship/advertising revenue down 88% to $18.4 million. Operating income plummeted from a gain of $171.6 million to a loss of $588.1 million, and adjusted operating income went from a gain of $319.3 million to a loss of $431.9 million.

The company said that 86% of ticket buyers have opted to keep tickets for rescheduled shows, and 19 million tickets have been sold to over 4,000 concerts and festivals scheduled to be held in 2021. "Our expectation is that live events will return at scale in the summer of 2021, with ticket sales ramping up in the quarters leading up to these shows," Pres./CEO MICHAEL RAPINO said in the company's financial press release, noting that over the last three months, LIVE NATION's "top priority has been strengthening our financial position to ensure that we have the liquidity and flexibility to get through an extended period with no live events" but stressing that "we remain confident that fans will return to live events when it is safe to do so."

As for the virtual "Live From Home" concerts promoted by LIVE NATION, 67 million viewers watched over 18 thousand concerts and festivals globally in second quarter, including the 150 performances included in the Virtual LOLLAPALOOZA festival.

LIVE NATION had $3.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents of $3.3 billion at the end of the quarter, including $1.8 billion of free cash, plus access to $966 million of debt capacity; the company's operational burn rate estimate is at $125 million per month and gross burn rate is $185 million per month.

