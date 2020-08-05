Pat O'Day (Photo: Facebook)

PAT O'DAY a legend in SEATTLE radio passed away this week at his home in the SAN JUAN ISLANDS. He was 85.

In a FACEBOOK post, his son JEFF O'DAY wrote, "The PACIFIC NORTHWEST will always seem a little empty without the legendary PAT O'DAY. All we can do is focus on the incredible role he had in making the EMERALD CITY a better place to live, and the difference he made in people’s lives."

O'DAY was a programmer and on-air talent at Top 40 giant KJR/SEATTLE during Top 40's early heyday, and by 1968 was named GM. A report from the SEATTLE TIMES states, "At one time, PAT O'DAY owned the afternoon airwaves, averaging 35% of the after-school and drive-time audience at a time when traffic was growing dramatically. Around the time the LAKE CITY branch of the legendary DICK’S DRIVE IN opened in 1963, O'DAY's listenership peaked at 41%."

O'DAY formed the concert booking company CONCERTS WEST in the late '60s presenting tours for JIMI HENDRIX, ELVIS PRESLEY, LED ZEPPELIN and many other major artists.

Here is but a small taste of O'DAY on air at KJR in 1966.

