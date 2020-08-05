Mark Abramson

UNITED STATIONS (USRN) has announced that MARK ABRAMSON will be joining the Programming and Production Departments as Content Producer, where he'll handle artist and label relations and content creation for HARDDRIVE XL, the company’s nightly 5-hour national rock program hosted by LOU BRUTUS.

Effective immediately and based in NEW YORK, the announcement comes from USRN EVP/Programming ANDY DENEMARK. ABRAMSON's duties will include the integration of all music selections, artist interviews, social media and feature content for HARDDRIVE XL, working closely with co-producer BILL POWELL on all things related to the show.

DENEMARK said, “We’re ecstatic that MARK is now part of the creative group. The combination of his experience and his energy will not only help to sustain our success but to continually grow what we do. Welcome, MARK!”

ABRAMSON added, “For many years I worked closely with Host LOU BRUTUS and the show’s original creative force, ROXY MYZAL, and it’s an honor to step into this role and carry on what those two started. I live and breathe this format and am excited to crush this!”

ABRAMSON's career spans over 30 years in the music business including over 21 years at ROADRUNNER RECORDS where he helped to build the label and break artists SLIPKNOT, NICKELBACK, TYPE O NEGATIVE, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, THEORY OF A DEADMAN and many more. He's also worked at CENTURY MEDIA RECORDS, TVT RECORDS and THE ENCLAVE.

Reach out to ABRAMSON at mabramson@unitedstations.com.

