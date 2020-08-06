New IG 15 Second Video Feature, Reels

FACEBOOK's INSTAGRAM has introduced REELS, a new way for users to create and view video shorts. REELS is set to compete with TIKTOK which is under pressure to divest from current owner CHINESE owner BYTEDANCE or be banned in the US, (NET NEWS 8/5) by Pres. TRUMP over security concerns.

REELS will let IG users record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects, and creative tools.

REELS can then be shared with followers on a feed or if the account is public, they can be made available to the wider INSTA community through a new space in EXPLORE.

