More Affiliates

ROCKCASTLE MEDIA NETWORKS has added new affiliates for its daypart show "WILHITE & WALL."

The new affiliates include CONSOLIDATED MEDIA Country WVWZ-A-W280FN (103.9 THE BEAR)/ASHLAND CITY, TN and Country WBQL-A-W288DQ (105.5 THE BULL)/CLARKSVILLE, TN, both for afternoons; SOUTHERN BROADCASTING CORP. Country WSLV-A-W286DF/ARDMORE, TN-ATHENS, AL for mornings; and V-TECK COMMUNICATIONS Country WBLL-A-W295CI (106.9 THE BULL)/BELLEFONTAINE, OH. The show was also recently used as fill-in at COLONIAL MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT's CAROLINA COUNTRY stations (WMIR-WYAY/MYRTLE BEACH-GEORGETOWN, SC, WUDE/WILMINGTON, NC, and WFAY-A-W261CX/FAYETTEVILLE, NC).

“Increasingly, stations are recognizing the flexibility and quality WILHITE & WALL brings to their lineups,” said ROCKCASTLE MEDIA NETWORKS Pres./CEO WILL STERRETT. “Not only do affiliates receive top-notch content on a 100% self-contained barter basis, but they get to keep their own clocks, imaging, and music mix -- making them more consistent and strengthening their positions in their markets.”

