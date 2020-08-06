Heavy Hitters Music

HEAVY HITTERS MUSIC GROUP President CINDY BADELL-SLAUGHGTER passed away on AUGUST 5th at 59 in LOS ANGELES from metastatic lung cancer. Her husband, the company's VP BILL SLAUGHTER was by her side.

CINDY first became active in the music licensing industry in the mid-'80s at LORIMAR PRODUCTIONS/WB, working on shows such as "Dallas," "Knots Landing," "Falcon Crest," "Full House" and "Perfect Strangers." She moved on to be Director Of Music Clearance for EVAN M. GREENSPAN, handling their many syndicated and prime time series, feature films, and on-air promotion for FOX. She then spent 10 years at CBS TELEVISION as Director, Music Operations West Coast, overseeing shows such as "Touched by an Angel," "Promised Land," "Survivor," the CSI series, as well as movies for television, mini-series and on-air promotion for CBS and UPN.

In OCTOBER 2007, CINDY and BILL took over HEAVY HITTERS MUSIC, an independent song catalog and music publisher who has been serving the film, TV and advertising industry since 1992. In AUGUST 2018, they joined forces with MADE IN MEMPHIS ENTERTAINMENT (MIME), whose focus and values amplified their work at HEAVY HITTERS.

A memorial event will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to RYTMO (REACHING YOUTH THROUGH MUSIC OPPORTUNITIES), an organization she deeply cared about.

