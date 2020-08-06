Transfer

FUSION FAITH CENTER is transferring low power KHJJ-LP/ALBANY, OR to KHJJ LTD. for no compensation.

In other filings with the FCC, BEST MEDIA, INC. (K259CN/SACRAMENTO, lost site) and SIN FRONTERAS ORGANIZING PROJECT (KAWU-LP/EL PASO, moving to new site) filed for Silent STAs.

REED BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of Country WRAB-A-W296DM/ARAB, AL to FUN MEDIA GROUP OF ALABAMA LLC for $100,000.

GLEASON MEDIA GROUP's MOUNTAIN VALLEY BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of WOXO-F/NORWAY, ME; WTME-A and W252DS/RUMFORD, ME; WPNO-A and W245CQ/SOUTH PARIS, ME; WEZR-A, W237ET, and W288CW/LEWISTON, ME; and WRMO-F/MEXICO, ME to BENNETT RADIO GROUP, LLC for $300,000.

GEORGE C. HUDSON, III has closed on the sale of Gospel WENR-A-W288DR/ENGLEWOOD, TN to MICHAEL R. BEVERLY for $16,800.

LIGHTWAVE, INC. has closed on the donation of noncommercial Religion WLWW/CORNERSVILLE, TN to ROAD MAP MINISTRIES as a gift.

And GLADES MEDIA COMPANY, LLC has closed on the sale of W275AX/BARTOW, FL to THORNBURG COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $40,000. The primary station is Classic Hits WWBF-A/BARTOW, FL.

