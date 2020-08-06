Yim

AMERICAN COMPOSERS ORCHESTRA Pres./CEO EDWARD YIM is joining NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO Classical WQXR/NEW YORK as Chief Content Officer, effective SEPTEMBER 28th. YIM, whose previous work included stints with the NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC, NEW YORK CITY OPERA, IMG ARTISTS, and the LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC ASSOCIATION, will report to Pres./CEO GOLI SHEILHOLESLAMI.

“ED is a truly dynamic and innovative leader. I’m thrilled to welcome him as we work to advance WQXR’s impact on the classical music and public media landscapes, and deepen its service to our city’s diverse communities,” said SHEIKHOLESLAMI. “ED is deeply devoted to this artform, and has strong connections to the nation’s cultural community—its premier music organizations as well as the next generation of composers, performers, and ensembles. His creativity, passion, and commitment will help us increase the reach and relevance of classical music, and build our community of artists, listeners, and supporters -- in NEW YORK CITY and worldwide.”

“WQXR is one of the most important platforms for music in the world, and it is an honor to help write the next chapter in the station’s storied history,” said YIM. “I have devoted my career to inspiring the joy of music in others, and cultivating a community that is dynamic and curious. I am committed to embracing the rich and varied voices in our field, including those working beyond the traditional boundaries of the Western European canon. And I’m thrilled to join a vital NEW YORK CITY institution that shares these goals. From the amazing on-air hosts who set the tone for New Yorkers each and every day, to podcasts such as HELGA, ARIA CODE, and THE OPEN EARS PROJECT -- which extend WQXR’s reach around the globe -- the team’s dedication to the art, the artists, and the audience is clear. It is exciting to join them in making the music we love more accessible to more people, now and in the future.”

