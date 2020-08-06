Petition Rejected

The FCC has denied the Petition for Reconsideration filed by ONDAS DE VIDA, INC. appealing its $12,000 fine for operating K256BS/PALMDALE, CA at excessive power levels.

The fine came after the station was warned that it was transmitting at an ERP of 224 watts instead of the licensed 10 watts; after the station replaced its transmitter, an FCC agent determined that it ws still operating at 33.7 watts rather than 10 watts. A previous Petition for Reconsideration of the initial fine proposal based on a lack-of-proper-notice argument was rejected by the Commission. In the present ruling, the Commission said that the appellant had not raised facts or arguments warranting reconsideration.

