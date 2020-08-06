WKML/Fayetteville '2020 Stars and Guitars'

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP WKML/FAYETTEVILLE, NC has canceled its previously announced "2020 Stars And Guitars" concert due to health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you to our amazing sponsor and fans throughout the years for supporting 'Stars & Guitars' event,” said VP/GM KENT DUNN. “These are unprecedented times. The safety of our community, staff, and Country artists is our #1 priority. As a result, we have made the decision to cancel this year’s event. We’ll be back bigger and better than ever in 2021!”

“We were looking forward to hosting the annual event this year, but as we continued the planning process, it became clear it wasn’t going to be able to happen due to the pandemic,” said PD and afternoon host RANDALL C. BLISS. “We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our incredible listeners!”

« see more Net News