Sticks With KPRC

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KPRC-A/HOUSTON has extended its deal to air UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON football and men's basketball for three more years in an agreement with rights holder LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE.

The station will continue to air the COUGARS' coaches' shows with football coach DANA HOLGORSEN and men's basketball coach KELVIN SAMPSON. KEVIN ESCHENFELDER will return for his eighth season as football announcer, with TED PARDEE entering his 15th season as analyst, JEREMY BRANHAM as sideline analyst for the eighth season, and sister Sports KBME-A (SPORTS TALK 790) midday host and HOUSTON ROCKETS PA and road radio announcer MATT THOMAS hosting the pre-game show. BRANHAM will continue to call men's basketball with Hall of Famer ELVIN HAYES as analyst for his 11th season.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with iHEARTMEDIA HOUSTON and KPRC 950-AM," said VP/Athletics CHRIS PEZMAN. "We are thankful for their dedicated support over the last seven years and we looked for to this valuable partnership continuing to grow in the future."

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with the UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON and IMG for another three years," said iHEARTMEDIA HOUSTON Dir./AM Programming. "We look forward to bringing the HOUSTON community all of the action and excitement of COUGAR football and basketball for years to come."

