iHEARTRADIO SAN ANTONIO is teaming up with SAN ANTONIO METRO HEALTH to launch the FRIDAY Night Virtual Dance Party. FRIDAY nights at 7p (CT), the families throughout the community can tune into Top 40 KXXM (96.1 NOW), Country KAJA (KJ97), AC KQXT (Q101.9) or Latin KZEP (104.5 LATINO HITS) for a 30-minute virtual dance party.

Participants are encouraged to share photos and videos of themselves dancing with members of their own households on social media by tagging @SAMetroHealth @961nowsa, @kj97sanantonio, @1045Latino_Hits or @Q1019 using the hashtags #DancePartySA, #StopTheSpreadSA and #SanAntonio. The press release reminds people to maintain at least six feet of distance from each other at all times, including while singing and dancing.

iHEARTRADIO SAN ANTONIO SVP/Programming JASON MCCOLLIM said, "There is nothing like the power of music, and all of us at iHEARTRADIO SAN ANTONIO are excited to partner with our friends at SA METRO HEALTH for FRIDAY Night Virtual Dance Party. We invite all SAN ANTONIANS to turn up their radios and smart devices every FRIDAY in AUGUST at 7! We look forward to raising our community spirit during these challenging times, all while abiding by the state's safety guidelines to fight the COVID-19 virus."

Mayor RON NIRENBERG added, "We want to send an encouraging and positive message to SAN ANTONIO to keep doing the things that make our city great, but do them in a safe way so we can continue to stop the spread."

