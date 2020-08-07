Smith

NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH issued a message from the hospital THURSDAY evening (8/6) to report that his illness was not, as initially disclosed by the NAB (NET NEWS 8/6), a stroke, but was a blood clot that was treated before it caused a stroke.

SMITH's message read:

To my friends,

I am so grateful for the outpouring of support from all of you. Your prayers and kind words have meant the world to me and my family. I am delighted to tell you that after a very extensive MRI last night it was discovered that I did have a blood clot, but thanks to the quick medical intervention I received, an actual stroke was averted. As a result, my prognosis is extremely positive and there is no permanent damage. I am so grateful to SHARON for immediately jumping into action and getting me the medical attention needed in order to have this outcome, for SUE KEENOM and KAREN WRIGHT for all of their help getting information to my medical team, and to the doctors and nurses who took such great care of me.

I am indeed a man blessed for all the prayers that were said on my behalf and for the love that I have felt. Even though I am not often on social media I have been forwarded the many Tweets and postings that have sent well wishes my way and to say I am humbled is an understatement. I look forward to seeing you all soon – if only on Zoom.

Gratefully,

GORDON

