Megatrax

MEGATRAX PRODUCTION MUSIC now offers the custom imaging services of WIZZFX of LONDON, ENGLAND to radio stations and groups across the USA, CANADA, and LATIN AMERICA.

As an independent production music library and custom music house MEGATRAX is known for its commercial-quality recordings and composers, artist and arrangers. Founded by composers RON MENDELSOHN and JC DWYER in 1991.

WIZZFX Founder and Creative Director CHRIS NICOLL says, "With time and cost pressures mounting, WIZZFX is ready to support and empower Imaging and Production Directors, supercharging them with access to our dedicated team of WIZZFX Imaging Producers."

MEGATRAX Founder/President RON MENDELSOHN, added, "WIZZFX is one of the most fresh and innovative custom imaging products to hit the market in years, and we are thrilled to be able to offer this product to our radio clients to help them streamline and customize their productions. CHRIS NICOLL is a worldwide leader in radio imaging and we are confident that WIZZFX will make a huge impact on the industry."

Before launching WIZZFX, NICOLL led the imaging production team at CAPITAL FM, a network of twelve independent contemporary hit radio stations in the UNITED KINGDOM and CAPITAL XTRA.

« see more Net News