Carton

HBO has confirmed that it is producing a documentary about the rise and fall of former ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK morning co-host CRAIG CARTON. "WILD CARD: THE DOWNFALL OF A RADIO LOUDMOUTH" will debut on OCTOBER 7th at 9p (ET) on HBO. The film is being directed and produced by MARTIN DUNN and MARIE MCGOVERN of STREETSMART VIDEO and will use interviews, including with CARTON himself, to track CARTON's path through gambling addiction and the ticket-resale scam that led to his arrest and conviction.

“CRAIG CARTON’s radio persona gained him a public following, while his private struggles lost him everything one casino run at a time,” said HBO SPORTS EVP PETER NELSON. “Many knew CARTON, but never knew his secrets, as we learn from CARTON himself in this documentary about success, self-destruction, lies and blackjack.”

“CRAIG gave us unprecedented access to his world as it was crumbling around him,” said MCGOVERN. “We see CRAIG in real-time as he weathers public scrutiny and endures private pain. The emotion is real and raw.”

“CRAIG is a fascinating and complex character,” said DUNN. “He knows that people either love or hate his on-air persona. But as his close friends and former colleagues reveal, there are many more facets to his life.”

Among the interview subjects to be included are former co-host BOOMER ESIASON, former NEW JERSEY Governor CHRIS CHRISTIE, "BOOMER & CARTON" staffers AL DUKES< JERRY RECCO, and EDDIE SCOZZARE, WFAN's MARK CHERNOFF, and others.

