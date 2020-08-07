Sold

MICHAELSEN COMMUNICATIONS LLC is selling Oldies-Beach Music WKSX-F/JOHNSTON, SC to THE POWER FOUNDATION for $180,000.

In other filings with the FCC, RONALD M. CAMERON is selling hs 72% of KZLZ, LLC, licensee of Regional Mexican KZLZ (LA PODEROSA)/CASAS ADOBES-TUCSON, AZ, 90s KWCX-F/TANQUE VERDE-TUCSON, AZ, K251CG/WILLCOX, AZ, and K277CV/TUCSON, to partner TODD P.ROBINSON, who will end up with 77% of the company, for $1. TED L. SNIDER owns 18% and VIC MICHAEL owns a non-attributable 3%.

EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. is donating K242CI/CASPER, WY to RADIO BY GRACE, INC. The primary station is EMF Contemporary Christian KLWC (K-LOVE)/CASPER.

Applying for STAs were iHEARTMEDIA's CLEAR CHANNEL BROADCASTING LICENSES, INC. (WWJK/GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL, WJBT/CALLAHAN, FL, and WKSL/NEPTUNE BEACH, FL, combined temporary antenna due to TV repack work; alternate site proposed because of mistake in antenna mapping by tower owner that left permitted portion of tower occupied); HOCHMAN HAWAII TWO, INC. (K280FC/WAIPAHU, HI, temporary site to get station back on the air); and BIG HORN MEDIA, INC. (KUEZ/FALLON, NV, reduced power due to antenna issues).

Requesting extensions of Silent STAs were LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING CORP. (WWIO-A and W232DA/ST. MARYS, GA, AM antenna issues due to work on tower) and JKC MEDIA VENTURES, LLC (WODI-A/BROOKNEAL, VA, "slow progress" of work to restore service)..

And ENTRAVISION HOLDINGS, LLC has closed on the sale of KCVR-A/LODI, CA to PUNJABI AMERICAN MEDIA, LLC for $250,000.

