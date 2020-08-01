Mass (Photo: University of Washington)

The weekly "WEATHER WITH CLIFF MASS" segment is off the air at FRIENDS OF 88.5 FM Jazz-Blues-News-Talk KNKX/TACOMA-SEATTLE after a post on his personal blog compared BLACK LIVES MATTER protestors to Nazi Brownshirts. The segment had been airing on FRIDAYS at 9a (PT); MASS, a UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON professor, joined KNKX (then KPLU) in 2011 after his non-weather commentary got him dropped by crosstown UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON News-Talk KUOW/SEATTLE.

A statement posted by station management said, "if a commentator, even on his own independent platform, delivers rhetoric that is offensive and inaccurate, we cannot support it. This is the case today with CLIFF MASS. His post on his personal blog compares recent events in SEATTLE to Kristallnacht, the 1938 pogrom carried out by Nazi GERMANY, and draws distorted, offensive parallels between protesters and Nazi Brownshirts. We abhor the comparison and find it sensationalized and misleading -- it does not reflect who we are and what we stand for at KNKX."

