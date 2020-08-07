Special

SIRIUSXM and NYU LANGONE HEALTH's DOCTOR RADIO will air a two-hour live special on the issue of reopening schools in the pandemic.

"Back to School in the Time of Coronavirus" will be hosted by Dr. JESS SHATKIN, host of the channel's "ABOUT OUR KIDS," and Dr. BENARD DREYER, host of the hannel's "ON CALL FOR KIDS," and will air MONDAY (8/10) noon-2p (ET).

Guests will include NYU LANGONE HEALTH's Drs ALETA ANGELOSANTE, Ph.D. and DANIELA MONTALTO, Ph.D.; the NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH's Dr. JIM GRIFFIN, Ph.D.; ATLANTA BRAVES team physician and EMORY SPORTS MEDICINE CENTER professor Dr. NEERU JAYANTHI; and NYU Professor Dr. JENNIFER LIGHTER.

« see more Net News