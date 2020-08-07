Joining The Network

ROBERT EARL KEEN's podcast "AMERICANA PODCAST: THE 51ST STATE" is joining the AMERICAN SONGWRITER PODCAST NETWORK for new episodes starting TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1st, with the Americana singer/songwriter interviewing LORI MCKENNA. KEEN launched the series in APRIL 2019, and all 19 previous episodes will be available through the new network affiliation this month.

KEEN said, “When AMERICAN SONGWRITER knocked and asked if we’d like to join forces, we did not blink. We jumped at the opportunity. There is no better fit. Being asked to partner with the AMERICAN SONGWRITER PODCAST NETWORK is like the first time you hear an incredible song -- you don’t believe that just happened.”

AMERICAN SONGWRITER's DAN WISE said, "It is such an honor to have ROBERT EARL KEEN join the AMERICAN SONGWRITER PODCAST NETWORK to share his expertise on Americana music. This is the perfect fit for the podcast network and the AMERICAN SONGWRITER family."

