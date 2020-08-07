Convention Coverage

ABC NEWS RADIO will offer three hours of coverage of the upcoming DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION 8-11p (ET) AUGUST 17th-20th. The network will also cover the REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION, with details pending the release of the RNC's schedule of events.

Correspondents AARON KATERSKY and KAREN TRAVERS will anchor coverage, and Radio Correspondents ALEX STONE, RYAN BURROW, and JIM RYAN will report, with Political Analyst STEVE ROBERTS and the political teams from ABC NEWS and FIVETHIRTYEIGHT on hand. The network will also offer multiple one-minute Status Reports each night. The "START HERE" podcast with BRAD MIELKE and the "POWERHOUSE POLITICS" podcast with JONATHAN KARL and RICK KLEIN will also offer coverage.

« see more Net News