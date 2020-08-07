Happy anniversary!

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to BIG LOUD RECORDS, which celebrates its fifth anniversary this month. The label was launched in 2015 as an extension of BIG LOUD’s publishing and management divisions, which began with GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter CRAIG WISEMAN’s BIG LOUD SHIRT PUBLISHING in 2003.

The label has scored seven #1 hits with MORGAN WALLEN (“Chasin’ You,” “Whiskey Glasses,” and “Up Down” ft. FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE), JAKE OWEN (“Homemade,” “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)”), and CHRIS LANE (“I Don’t Know About You,” “Fix”). It's artist roster also currently includes HARDY, MASON RAMSEY, and newcomers MACKENZIE PORTER, ERNEST, BEN BURGESS, ASHLAND CRAFT, LARRY FLEET and SEAN STEMALY. Watch the artists share their favorite label memories here.

“It’s been a wild five years and we’re just getting started,” said BIG LOUD Partner/CEO SETH ENGLAND. “CRAIG, JOEY [MOI] and I feel honored each day to get to work with such an incredible BIG LOUD family – from our artists to our team – and can’t wait to keep it going. Here’s to many more years of BIG LOUD music.”

