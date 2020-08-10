Yoko Ono Grants Nashville Charity The Rights

NASHVILLE is paying tribute to the late JOHN LENNON with the reissue LP "And We All Shine On: A Tribute to JOHN LENNON from MUSIC CITY" that will be reissued with a virtual kick-off on TUESDAY, AUGUST 11th at 7p (CT). The project was produced by NASHVILLE's STEVE MARCANTONIO, who was one of LENNON’s engineers working with him at the RECORD PLANT in NEW YORK CITY an hour before he was shot in front of his home in 1980.

MARCANTONIO hand-picked the artists that appear on the LP based on their shared love for LENNON and his music. They include RODNEY CROWELL on “Oh My Love," FOSTER AND LLOYD covering “Crippled Inside,” JEFF HANNA and MATRACA BERG on “Whatever Gets You Through The Night," and GRETCHEN PETERS adding ”Love” to the collection of LENNON songs.

The LENNON tribute was also recorded with YOKO ONO’s consent. LENNON had a personal affection for audio engineers, so ONO gave MARCANTONIO her blessing if a promise was made that 100% of the profits benefit THE NASHVILLE ENGINEER RELIEF FUND (NERF), which gives a hand to area engineers in times of crisis. Sound engineers have been dramatically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

AUDIO ENGINEERING SOCIETY (AES) past President and NERF Secretary FRANK WELLS said, “Our annual fundraiser, the 'AudioMasters Benefit Golf Tournament,' was canceled for 2020 as a result of COVID, and this record is one of our greatest assets. We are so grateful to STEVE and YOKO for allowing us to release it digitally as we first did in 2011 with the still available CD.”

The virtual event will take place on TUESDAY, AUGUST 11th at 7p (CT).

